ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are asking the public for help identifying a bike shop burglary suspect. The alleged crime happened earlier this year, on Friday, January 17.

According to police, the man is accused of burglarizing the Routes Bike Rental Shop in northwest Albuquerque in the Old Town neighborhood. The shop is located near Rio Grande and Mountain.

Albuquerque Police are looking for this man in connection to a Jan. 2023 burglary at an Old Town Albuquerque bike shop | Image Courtesy: Albuquerque Police

Investigators did not provide any further suspect details. Surveillance photos shared by Crime Stoppers shows the man was wearing a baseball cap, jacket and a button up shirt during the accused burglary. The suspect also appears to have a goatee in surveillance photos from January.

If you have information in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Tips can be made anonymously. Tipsters can also submit tips online through the Crime Stoppers website at p3tips.com/531. Those who have information in the case can be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.