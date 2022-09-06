ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police need your help identify a man, a woman and a white Chevy truck after several storage units were recently damaged in a burglary case. It’s unclear exactly when or where the burglary occurred, but APD says it was in the southeast area command.

APD is seeking info on the two people and truck in this poster. (Click for larger view.)

According to police, the two suspects are wanted for commercial burglary charges. In photos that appear to have possibly come from police body camera video, a white, two-door Chevy truck with modified tail lights can be seen with a truckload of items, including a red cooler.

The man with a goatee was last seen on video wearing a tan vest, black shirt, and grey sweatpants with an orange and dark grey stripe. The man was also last seen wearing an orange hat with the bill positioned backwards, a large black watch, fingerless gloves and white sneakers. The sneakers had black laces with a red design on the heels.

Meanwhile, the woman was last seen wearing a lavender top, black pants and sneakers. She was also smoking a cigarette in the photos police circulated Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Police or Crime Stoppers 843-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at CrimeStoppersNM.com