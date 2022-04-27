ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the men accused of repeatedly stealing from an Albuquerque store. They say Michael Arnold and Jayden Wheller stole more than $9,000 from the Home Depot on Coors Bypass. Each time they would walk in and use bolt cutters to gain access to the more expensive items.
They would then walk out of the store, sometimes carrying mace. Police say they got away with everything from chain saws to tool kits. A warrant is now out for the arrest of Arnold on charges that include shoplifting.