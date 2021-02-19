Police: Man sought in Albuquerque slaying held in Alabama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 24-year-old man being held by authorities in a murder investigation in Huntsville, Alabama, has been named as a suspect in a 2018 killing in Albuquerque, police in New Mexico said Friday.

Breon Humphrey-Sallings remained jailed in Huntsville, where police said he was previously arrested in a 2019 homicide case and refused to answer questions from Albuquerque police. An arrest warrant was issued this month in New Mexico for Humphrey-Sallings’ arrest in the August 2018 drug deal killing of Christopher Salazar, police said in a statement.

A second suspect, Deshawn Hall, 26, is still sought in Salazar’s killing, Albuquerque police said. Investigators believe Humphrey-Sallings, Hall and an accomplice used social media to lure Salazar’s son, Dimitrius Salazar, to a drug transaction with the intent to rob him. The name of the alleged accomplice was not disclosed.

Dimitrius Salazar was with his father and another person when Hall approached their vehicle and fatally shot Christopher Salazar as he reached for his gun, police said. Christopher Salazar later died from his injuries.