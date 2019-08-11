Police: Man breaks into hospital, home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police arrested a man for breaking into a hospital and a home.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Brandon Montoya broke into the Lovelace Hospital on Martin Luther King Drive on Friday night. Authorities say he then made his way into a stranger’s home across the street, causing over $1,000 in damages to the property.

During an interview with police, Montoya admitted to using meth and he believed people had been chasing him. He even apologized at one point.

Montoya appeared in metro court Sunday where he was released on pretrial supervision.