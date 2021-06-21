Police: Male victim dies from injuries in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a homicide after an individual died from their injuries after being beaten and shot in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that dispatch received a call on Sunday, June 20 around 8:30 p.m. regarding an individual who had been beaten and shot in the area of Pennsylvania and Central.

Authorities say officers responded to the scene and provided first aid to a male victim however, he did not survive his injuries. It is unclear what events led up to the incident.

The male victim has not been identified by police. No other information has been provided.

