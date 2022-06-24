ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of airpods helped lead police to a woman accused of stealing a car and a purse. Police received a call from a victim saying his car window had been smashed and his wife’s purse was taken.

They were able to ping her airpods to a home near I-40 and San Pedro and gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle she was in. Police confirmed the vehicle as stolen and arrested 45-year-old Rebecca Henderson. According to a criminal complaint, Henderson admitted to stealing the purse and also said she stole the vehicle after seeing the keys inside.