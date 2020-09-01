Police make arrest in Santa Fe crime spree

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department reports it has made an arrest following an investigation into a crime spree that involved two stolen vehicles, a kidnapping, and an armed robbery. SFPD has arrested 19-year-old Marissa Montoya of Santa Fe.

According to police, the crime spree started at 2 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the area of West Alameda Street and Calle Nopal when Montoya allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle. Police say Montoya then entered a home on Calle Nopal where she then contronted the 68-year-old female homeowner with a knife.

Authorities say the homeowner was bound and then taken to an ATM where she was forced to withdraw money from her account while Montoya allegedly held her at knifepoint. SFPD reports Montoya later released the woman and then left fled in the victim’s 2015 Nissan Versa.

Detectives say they located Montoya and the stolen vehicle around 7 p.m. on Monday on Boylan Circle. Montoya was arrested and has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and intimidation of a witness.

Police say at the time of her arrest, Montoya had two other active arrest warrants. One was for a separate armed robbery in which she was previously charged and arrested for in February 2020 while the other arrest warrant was for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle that took place in June of 2020. The Santa Fe Police Department reports it is working with the District Attorney’s Office to make sure Montoya is prosecuted as she is a danger to the public.

