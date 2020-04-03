Police make arrest in murder case after SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a murder suspect on Thursday following a SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque.

Mark Anthony Bentacu, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from the murder of Javier Solis-Marrufo on March 17 at the M&M gas station in southeast Albuquerque. Police had identified Bentacu was identified as a suspect in the case.

Bentacu is being charged with an open count of murder, assault with the intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

