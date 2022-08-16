ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar.

Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park and stopping a few feet away from Aguilar, who was sitting under a tree. Garcia then pulled out a handgun and shot at Aguilar. APD says it appeared he missed the first shot and then shot a second time, hitting Aguilar. Garcia then walked to his bike and fled the area.

Officials say investigators learned Garcia sold drugs to homeless people at the park. APD says they were told Garcia was part of a group that controlled the park and sectioned off parts of the park for people to live in. He has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.