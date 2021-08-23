Police looking for thief breaking into schools in Espanola

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping a couple of unique clues will help catch a thief who’s breaking into schools in Espanola. Police say a man was caught on surveillance video breaking into the Espanola Valley High School.
- Crime: Mother with two toddlers gets car stuck on train tracks, arrested for DWI
- Health: Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums?
- Entertainemnt: Warner Bros. exhibit coming to Albuquerque
- Politics: Local churches pushback on re-instated mask mandate
The man is also suspected of burglarizing two other schools. Police believe he’s about 4’11” or shorter and say he left behind a chef’s smock. Right now, there’s a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.