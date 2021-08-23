Police looking for thief breaking into schools in Espanola

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hoping a couple of unique clues will help catch a thief who’s breaking into schools in Espanola. Police say a man was caught on surveillance video breaking into the Espanola Valley High School.

The man is also suspected of burglarizing two other schools. Police believe he’s about 4’11” or shorter and say he left behind a chef’s smock. Right now, there’s a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

