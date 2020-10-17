Police looking for suspects involved in shooting at an Albuquerque gas station

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say shot at a car with a group of people inside. It happened on the evening of Sept. 8 at the Good to Go gas station on Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez. One person inside the car was injured. The suspects fled the scene in an SUV. If you have any information on who may have been involved call Crimestoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss