Police looking for suspects involved in shooting at an Albuquerque gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say shot at a car with a group of people inside. It happened on the evening of Sept. 8 at the Good to Go gas station on Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez. One person inside the car was injured. The suspects fled the scene in an SUV. If you have any information on who may have been involved call Crimestoppers at 505-843-STOP.
