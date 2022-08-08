ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information on a May shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Officers responded to the area of Corona Ave. and San Pedro Dr. on May 6, to reports of someone being shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, witnesses in the vehicle said a white sedan was driving eastbound on Corona Ave and fired shots as they drove by. The victim who was shot did survive their injuries. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867 or online at p3tips.com/531.