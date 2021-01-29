Police looking for couple accused of torturing man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for an Albuquerque couple accused of tying up and torturing another man. According to a criminal complaint, Robert Eugene Crane and Audreyanna Chavez invited a friend to their home near Gibson and I-25 to buy a bike but when the man got there, he says the two zip-tied his hands and questioned him about someone who Crane said owned him money.

Police say Crane shot the man in the foot, heated a metal pipe and threatened to burn him in the face, and shoved an object up his nose. They say he also spray painted a cross on the man’s chest while threatening to shoot him there. The man eventually was able to escape. Court records show Crane is a convicted felony with a long history of arrest. He and Chavez are both wanted.

