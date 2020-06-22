Police look for vehicle in connection to northwest Albuquerque hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Crime Stoppers are looking for information the public may have regarding a hit-and-run crash that took place on June 13, 2020. APD responded to a hit-and-run crash at 8:29 p.m. at Coors and Iliff.

Police state a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle on northbound Coors between Iliff and I-40. The individual was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored SUV that is either dark blue or dark green and has a partial New Mexico chile plate that reads AJLP. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

