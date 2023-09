(KRQE/File Photo) UNM – University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Police said a person was injured after being assaulted by the UNM Bookstore last night.

Details are extremely limited, but the suspect was a man who was armed with a knife.

Police said he’s around 5’8″ with short black hair and was wearing a blue shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UNM Police or Crime Stoppers.