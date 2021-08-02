Police look for suspect behind Acoma dance group theft

A man was captured on video at the Hampton Inn near the Sunport on July 18, 2021 ripping off Acoma Dance Group | Courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers Facebook page

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for a man believed to have ripped off a dance troupe last month. They’re asking for the public’s help tracking him down. A man was captured on surveillance video at the Hampton Inn near the Albuquerque International Sunport on July 18.

That’s where the Acoma Buffalo Dance Group was staying when they had more than $15,000 worth of dance gear stolen out of their pickup. Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored Chrysler minivan. If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos/videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.