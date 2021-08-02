Police look for suspect behind Acoma dance group theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for a man believed to have ripped off a dance troupe last month. They’re asking for the public’s help tracking him down. A man was captured on surveillance video at the Hampton Inn near the Albuquerque International Sunport on July 18.
Story continues below:
- Community: Taos Pueblo appoints their first female police chief
- Sports: Neighbors concerned over proposed NM United stadium locations
- Politics: State House Democrats pick new acting majority floor leader
- Recall: Multiple dog food brands recalled over substance that could harm your pet
That’s where the Acoma Buffalo Dance Group was staying when they had more than $15,000 worth of dance gear stolen out of their pickup. Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored Chrysler minivan. If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos/videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.