SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order on Thursday afternoon, August 17, for residents near Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park, located at 6441 Cypress St. near Agua Fria Street. Officers are searching for an armed individual who reportedly pointed his weapon at homes.

People are asked to avoid the area. A nearby school is on lockdown due to police activity. If you are within the perimeter and need assistance from police or fire, contact dispatch at 505-428-3710 or 911 in an emergency.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.