Police investigating suspicious death at NE Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a suspicious death at the La Quinta Hotel on the 5200 block of San Antonio NE.
Little is known of the situation and officials haven’t released any information pertaining to suspects or cause of death. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
