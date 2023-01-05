ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating several recent shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and a state senator. APD says the shootings occurred on three separate days over the past month. Damage was found on the exteriors of all three homes.

The first shooting took place in early December at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. APD says around 4:41 p.m. on December 4, someone shot eight rounds at the commissioner’s home in southeast Albuquerque.

Barboas served as the chair of the Bernalillo County Commission in 2022. She began her first term in office in January 2021.

The second shooting happened one week later, on December 11. APD says investigators found more than a dozen gunshot impacts on the walls of now-former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home in Albuquerque’s North Valley. O’Malley has since left her position as commissioner after serving a maximum of two-terms in the seat.

Police say a third shooting occurred just two days ago, on January 3, 2023. At least eight shots were fired at the home of state Senator Linda Lopez in southwest Albuquerque. That shooting happened after midnight. Lopez has been a state senator since 1997.

No one was hurt in each of the shooting cases and it’s unclear if they’re related. APD published a news release about the situation Thursday, in part seeking more information in the cases. Calling the investigation a “top priority,” APD Chief Harold Medina says the department is now “working with federal partners to analyze the evidence.”

“These shootings are serious crimes, regardless of whether anyone was injured,” Mayor Tim Keller said in statement attached to a news release. “I stand with these community leaders and encourage anyone who may have information to help by reporting details to APD immediately.”

Anyone with information about any of the shooting cases is asked to call police at 505-242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.