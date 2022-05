ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of Albuquerque. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning officers responded to the area of Cardenas and Southern to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one person dead. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.