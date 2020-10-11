Police investigate possible homicide in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to a call Sunday morning near the area of Central Ave. and Adams St.

When they arrived, police found a deceased male. No suspects are known at this time.

