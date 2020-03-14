Police investigate fatal southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are investigating a homicide that happened near Broadway and Iron early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 Block of Arno St around 4 a.m. When they arrived to the scene, they located four victims. One of the victims died on the scene, the three others were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s name and are continuing to investigate the incident. No other information has been released at this time.