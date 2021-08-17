Police investigating Las Cruces crash near border that left 9 injured, 1 dead

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway in a deadly crash involving a vehicle being pursued by a border patrol agent. An agent at the Las Cruces station began following the Ford Expedition suspected of carrying illegal immigrants after it avoided a checkpoint.

At one point, the driver drove the wrong way on state road 185 and crashed, ejecting the occupants. Four were airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, one later died. Six others were taken to the hospital.