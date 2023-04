ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Chama St. near Central Ave. Details are limited but they say around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon officers were sent to the area about a man being shot. When they arrived, they found a person who had died.

This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.