Man charged with DWI in deadly crash along Paseo Del Norte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two separate crashes on Paseo Del Norte early Wednesday morning. APD reports that their Motor Unit responded to a fatal crash on westbound Paseo Del Norte east of San Pedro around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a small black SUV was traveling westbound on Paseo and was hit from behind by a black, four-door vehicle. The SUV lost control, leaving the roadway, and crashed into multiple objects in a median.

APD says the driver of the SUV died at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the four-door vehicle was discovered to be highly intoxicated and DWI officers arrived at the scene to complete a DWI investigation.

The driver of the black, four-door vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Louis Jaramillo. APD states Jaramillo was traveling at very high speeds before the crash. He has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

APD reported to a separate crash at the intersection of Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana that involved an Albuquerque Public Schools Police vehicle and a motorcycle. Officers say the APS officer had blocked traffic on westbound Paseo Del Norte to assist APD with a fatal crash.

Police state a man identified as Phillip Benson was driving a motorcycle when he failed to slow down for the marked police vehicle and crashed into it. Benson was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious internal injuries. The APS officer was uninjured.