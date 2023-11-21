ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two deaths at a northeast apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Olympus Encantada Apartments located on Santa Monica Ave. NE around 4:28 p.m. after a neighbor called in a possible disturbance in a nearby apartment.

Officers arrived and discovered two deceased individuals. The Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit is taking over this investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.