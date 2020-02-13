Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers found a deceased man in a vehicle early Thursday. Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Hoffman St. in the area of Indian School and Pennsylvania in response to a disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a deceased male in a vehicle. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time. The victim’s identity is unknown.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.