ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday.

The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting on the 9300 block of Alvera near Sage and 98th Street. Police report that the call initially was believed to be accidental however, evidence at the scene was found to be suspicious.

Authorities are at the scene early Thursday morning. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.