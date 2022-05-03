ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting in which an officer discharged their weapon. Early Tuesday morning officers were called to Central and Charleston to reports of shots fired.

According to APD, during the incident at least one officer discharged their weapon. No injuries have been reported and no officers are injured. A Multi Agency Task Force is investigating the incident. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.