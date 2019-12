ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with critical injuries.

APD says that just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call about a shooting near Lousiana and Gibson. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to UNMH where he was last known to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.