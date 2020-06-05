Police investigate shooting at southeast Albuquerque funeral home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries that took place at Daniels Funeral Home located at 1100 Coal SE. APD reports the victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

APD officers are currently with the victim. The hospital is on lockdown but police say there is not an active shooter.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide details as they are made available.

