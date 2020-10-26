Police investigate possible shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that took place late Sunday night. APD reports they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 10 p.m. and later received calls for shots fired.

Police say they discovered an unresponsive individual in the area of 200 Valencia Drive SE near Central and San Pedro. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

