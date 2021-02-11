Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One male is dead following a shooting in southwest Albuquerque early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Timothy Court and Eucariz Avenue in response to a shooting.

Police say officers at the scene discovered a male in the middle of the street who was deceased. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

At this time no offender information is available and there is no one in custody. APD states that a short time after the original call came into dispatch, another call came in indicating a traffic crash at 86th Street and Eucariz.

Police are now working to determine of the two incidents are related. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.