Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque park

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at Lassatter Park located at 2807 Ridgecrest Drive in response to a suspicious situation.

APD says that officers found a male at the park who was bleeding and not breathing. The victim died from his injuries.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect. The identity of the victim is unknown. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss