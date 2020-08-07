Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at Lassatter Park located at 2807 Ridgecrest Drive in response to a suspicious situation.

APD says that officers found a male at the park who was bleeding and not breathing. The victim died from his injuries.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect. The identity of the victim is unknown. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.