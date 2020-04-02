Police identify homicide victim in southeast Albuquerque

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the homicide victim from a possible shooting that took place in the southeast region of the city on Thursday morning.

APD reports officers located a deceased male in the middle of the street on the 1500 block of Gold Ave. Police have not identified any possible suspects at this time.

APD has identified the victim as 27-year-old Zachary Schaefer.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

