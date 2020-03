ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning in the southeast region of the city.

Police report officers reported to a residence in the area of Broadway and San Jose Ave. in reference to a suspicious person. Officers discovered a deceased individual at the home.

Information is limited at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.