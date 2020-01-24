Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found wounded in northeast Albuquerque Thursday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 9:57 p.m. officers responded to reports of a female who was lying in the parking lot of the Sun Pointe Park apartment complex and was possibly shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a wounded female who was immediately transported to UNM Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity remains unknown at this time.

Police have not identified any possible suspects.