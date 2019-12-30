Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are in the initial stages of a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque on Monday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers responded to the 13300 block of Oriente Avenue NE near Copper and Tramway following neighbors’ reports of gunshots in the area. Officers discovered a deceased male upon arriving at the scene.

APD detectives and crime scene personnel are at the scene and are beginning their investigation. No suspects have been identified by authorities at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.