Police investigate homicide at Roswell Allsup’s

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting outside a convenience store. They say around 3:30 Sunday morning, an employee was on break in his car outside the Allsup’s off North Main and Country Club.

That’s when another man, Jeffrey Miller, reportedly confronted him about buying a pack of cigarettes, even though the store was closed. Police say at one point, the employee got out of his car and Miller went to grab a gun from his vehicle before congronting the employee again.

Both men were armed but agreed to put their guns away. The employee later told investigators he shot Miller because he saw the man reach for his gun. Miller died at the scene and investigators believe he was intoxicated. The employee was interviewed by a detective at the police station, then released.