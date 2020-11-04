Police investigate homicide at northwest Albuquerque apartments

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Golf Course.

APD states that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered a female who was deceased outside of an apartment. Officers then located a male inside the apartment who also appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to UNMH and is not expected to survive his injuries. Detectives are at the scene investigating.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss