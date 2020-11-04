Police investigate homicide at northwest Albuquerque apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Golf Course.

APD states that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered a female who was deceased outside of an apartment. Officers then located a male inside the apartment who also appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to UNMH and is not expected to survive his injuries. Detectives are at the scene investigating.

