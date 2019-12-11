Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating after a male was found dead with a gunshot wound in northwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to the 300 block of Gene NW after receiving a call around 2 a.m. regarding a shooting at an apartment and that a man needed help. Officers arrived at the scene to find a male with a gunshot injury who was unconscious and not breathing.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue determined the man was deceased. APD detectives are currently conducting interviews and canvassing the area for witnesses.

Authorities say search warrants are being served to gather additional evidence. This is Albuquerque’s 75th homicide this year.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.