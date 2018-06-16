Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Albuquerque

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at the Mesa Ridge apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque. 

Albuquerque Police says they responded to a shots fired call around 11 a.m. Saturday at 3501 Atrisco NW.  

There they found 27-year-old Johnny Julian Bentacu dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say detectives are searching for 28-year-old Martin Bentacu, who was present at the scene, for questioning. 

APD says they did have a person in custody for the shooting, but they were released.

The DA’s Office will review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. 

