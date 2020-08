ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque early Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Buena Ventura Road and Shirley Street.

A male victim has died as a result of his injuries. Details are limited at this time and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.