Police investigate fatal shooting in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – A victim has died following a shooting in Bloomfield on Thursday morning.

The Bloomfield Police Department reports that a shooting took place on the 900 block of West Maple and a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and also involves the assistance of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police.

“This is a tragic situation and we are grateful for the immediate response from our area law enforcement agencies,” said Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst in a press release. “Help from the Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police will be instrumental in our investigation.

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. Authorities have not provided information on any possible suspects.

Chief Karst is asking residents to please avoid the area of West Maple Street until further notice.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources