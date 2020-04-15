Police investigate death in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death at Mountain View Inn & RV Park on Central on Tuesday evening.

APD reports that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a male subject contacted a friend saying he was being held against his will at the inn. Officers responded to the scene and after hearing a disturbance inside of a room, contacted the occupants.

During the investigation, one of the subjects died at the scene. Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.