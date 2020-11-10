CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Carlsbad. Police say they received a report of a man shot inside a home on the 2300 block of West Missouri on Monday.
When police arrived, they found a man dead. They have not released his identity of any suspects.
- Police investigate Carlsbad homicide
