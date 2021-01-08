Police investigate after woman found dead in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in southeast Albuquerque Friday night.

According to APD, dispatch received a call around 9:47 p.m. about a possible shooting on the 1800 block of Buena Vista Drive South East. When officers arrived they found a woman who was dead.

Police say no one is in custody at this time. This is a developing story, information is limited at this time.

