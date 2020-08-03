Police investigate after victim fatally struck by vehicle at Los Altos Skate Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a victim was fatally and intentionally struck by a vehicle at a skate park early Monday morning. APD reports that officers were originally dispatched to the Los Altos Skate Park in response to a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident.

However, following their initial investigation, police determined the victim was struck by the vehicle intentionally. The victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim. Police have not provided information on a suspect but report that no one is in custody at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.