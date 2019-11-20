Police investigate after man dies following fight in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are interviewing witnesses after a man died following a fight in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fight in progress at the Econo Lodge near Central and I-25 around 10:10 p.m. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious male.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue performed life-saving measures however, the man died from his injuries at the scene. APD says detectives and criminalistics personnel are at the scene early Wednesday where they are interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time. This is a developing story.

